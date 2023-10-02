Home
entertainment

Thalapathy 68: Vijay & Venkat Prabhu's new film begins with a pooja in Chennai

The intimate pooja ceremony was held in Prasad Labs, Chennai. After the mahurat clap today, the shooting will resume tomorrow where they'll reportedly shoot a song with Vijay.
Last Updated 02 October 2023, 07:27 IST

The movie pooja of ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay’s 68th film kick-started with a movie pooja today.

The intimate pooja ceremony was held in Prasad Labs, Chennai. After the mahurat clap today, the shooting will resume tomorrow where they'll reportedly shoot a song with Vijay. The song will be choreographed by dance master Raju Sundaram.

Helmed by Maanaadu fame Venkat Prabhu, the movie is bankrolled by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh under AGS entertainment banner.

Actor Vaibhav took to social media to send his wishes to #Thalapathy68 team.

The music will be composed by Venkat's cousin Yuvan Shankar Raja and the star cast are still kept under wraps and will be revealed soon.

After Bigil (2019), AGS Entertainment joins hands with 'Thalapathy' Vijay for the second time for this mass entertainer.

(Published 02 October 2023, 07:27 IST)
