Thalapathy 68: Vijay & Venkat Prabhu's new film begins with a pooja in Chennai

The movie pooja of ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay’s 68th film kick-started with a movie pooja today.

The intimate pooja ceremony was held in Prasad Labs, Chennai. After the mahurat clap today, the shooting will resume tomorrow where they'll reportedly shoot a song with Vijay. The song will be choreographed by dance master Raju Sundaram.

Helmed by Maanaadu fame Venkat Prabhu, the movie is bankrolled by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh under AGS entertainment banner.

Actor Vaibhav took to social media to send his wishes to #Thalapathy68 team.