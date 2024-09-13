'Thalapathy 69': Makers release heartfelt video for Vijay fans before major announcement

The announcement for Kollywood superstar and Tamil Nadu politician Vijay’s final film, temporarily titled Thalapathy 69, was made on Friday at 5:00 p.m. The 5-minute video announcement featured an emotional montage with the words "One Last Time," signifying this as his final farewell to cinema.
Produced by Venkat K Narayana under the KVN Productions banner, the movie will be helmed by H Vinoth, known for his works in Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru (2017), Nerkonda Paarvai (2019), Valimai (2022), and Thunivu (2023).
The makers took to their social media account and posted a five minute clip and wrote;
“Un ratham en ratham verae illai.. Uthirathil vithaithayae anbin sollai ❤️
The Love for Thalapathy
We all grew up with your films & you’ve been a part of our lives every step of the way. Thankyou Thalapathy for entertaining us more than 30 years
#Thalapathy69 Project announcement drops tomorrow at 5 PM” (sic).
The announcement quickly went viral, with Thalapathy Vijay fans both celebrating and getting emotional about seeing their idol for the "One Last Time." The post has garnered thousands of likes, shares, and comments from Vijay 'rasigans' around the world.
There are rumors suggesting that Bollywood star Pooja Hegde, known for her role alongside Thalapathy Vijay in Beast, may play the female lead in the film. The project will commence filming on October 3, with plans for a Diwali 2025 release.
Published 13 September 2024, 16:02 IST