'Thalapathy 69': Vijay's final film to be helmed by H Vinoth, announcement on its way!

Actor and politician ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay is enjoying the success of his latest film, The Greatest of All Time, which has completed two successful weeks since its release. Adding to the excitement of ‘Thalapathy’ fans, the new announcement of his next project ‘Thalapathy 69’ is expected soon.

It is anticipated that Thalapathy will 'end' his acting career with this film, shifting his focus entirely to his political duties. DH has learned that H Vinoth, known for directing Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru (2017), Nerkonda Paarvai (2019), Valimai (2022), and Thunivu (2023), will helm the movie while the music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

There’s a speculation that Simran will reunite with Thalapathy Vijay after 24 years, and Malayalam actress Premalu, known as Mamitha Baiju, will play a significant role in the film.There are also rumors that the film will also star Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who previously shared the screen with Vijay in Jilla (2014). The "Shivan and Shakti" duo reunites after a decade for Thalapathy 69, a full-fledged action thriller. Venkat K Narayana will produce the movie under the KVN Productions banner.

While additional details about the film are closely guarded, DH has learnt that 'Thalapathy 69' will go on floors in the first week of October.

'Thalapathy' introduced his political party in February 2024, he chose not participate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections or back any political party during the campaign. Vijay declared at the launch that the party's objective is to contest and secure victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.