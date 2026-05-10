<p>After days of intense political chaos, TVK chief Joseph Vijay has finally taken the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.</p><p>The actor-turned-politician was sworn in on the morning of May 10 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.</p><p>Attending his oath taking ceremony were his parents, SA Chandrasekhar and Shoba, his rumoured girlfriend, actor Trisha Krishnan, and his closest people from the film industry.</p><p>As the actor-turned-politician took the stage, his presence was met with thunderous cheers. The seemingly emotional Vijay, who swapped the traditional shirt-veshti with a black pant-suit, began the oath-taking ceremony by his customary "C Joseph Vijay ennum naan" (I, C Joseph Vijay).</p>.India Politics LIVE updates | Himanta, NDA leaders meet Assam Guv, stake claim to form govt.<p><strong>Celebrities congratulate Vijay</strong></p><p>Several celebrities have congratulated Vijay for his historic moment.</p><p>Filmmaker Pa Ranjith took to X and congratulated Vijay on becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and wrote, “Heartfelt congratulations to the leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Thiru. Joseph Vijay @TVKVijayHQ, who is set to assume the role of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. I am confident that you will lead a people-welfare government.” </p><p>Kamal Haasan also wrote on X, “May the state of Tamil Nadu shine under the leadership of the president of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, my brother Thiru. Vijay @TVKVijayHQ. May it reach new heights. I convey my heartfelt congratulations.”</p><p>Pooja Hegde also took to Instagram and posted a story congratulating Vijay for his spectacular win in a fun way. She wrote, "Woahhhh. @actorvijay or as it should now say Chief Minister Vijay sir."</p>.From Thalapathy to Muthalamaichar | Vijay sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM: Key highlights from event.<p><strong>Trisha attended oath-taking ceremony</strong></p><p>Actress Trisha Krishnan, who is rumoured to be girlfriend of the Tamil star, attended the event draped in a traditional sea-blue silk saree. She neatly tied her hair into a bun adorned with malli poo (jasmine flowers). She completed her look with minimal make-up and a bindi.</p><p>Trisha, with her mother Uma Krishnan, was seated in the first row with Vijay's family.</p><p>She was seen greeting Vijay's mother, Shoba, and his cousin sisters, Keerthana Sundar and Pallavi Surendar.</p><p>Meanwhile, Vijay's wife Sangeetha and children, Jason and Divya were skipped the event.</p>