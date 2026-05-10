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'Thalapathy' Vijay sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM; celebrities react

The actor-turned-politician was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on the morning of May 10 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 08:48 IST
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Trisha Krishnan attended the oath-taking ceremony

Trisha Krishnan attended the oath-taking ceremony

Credit: PTI

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Published 10 May 2026, 08:48 IST
Entertainment NewspoliticsKamal HaasanPa RanjithVijayTrendingpooja hegdechief ministerJoseph VijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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