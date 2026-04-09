<p>In a huge disappointment for Thalapathy Vijay and KVN Productions, their much-awaited film <em>Jana Nayagan</em> has been leaked online.</p><p>A five-minute clip and a song from the film are currently making waves online, leaving many in disbelief and shock at how footage from an unreleased movie could get leaked. This unauthorised leak has sent shockwaves throughout the cinema industry, leaving industry insiders in a complete state of shock.</p>.Thalapathy Vijay’s 'Jana Nayagan' loses OTT spot as Prime Video cancels Rs 120 crore deal.<p>There is widespread talk that this is not merely a security lapse or a technical error but a planned attack on Thalapathy Vijay.</p><p>Social media users have addressed their heartbreak and have urged the makers to take strict action against the culprits. Netizens argue that his farewell film deserves far more respect and requested makers to take immediate and stern action to minimize the damage.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Joint conspiracy' behind delay in release of Jana Nayagan: TVK chief Vijay.<p>Meanwhile, the makers are taking strict measures and doing everything possible to contain the situation. Reports indicate that anyone caught sharing the leaked footage will face severe penalties. The team is actively exploring all options and putting in maximum effort for a thorough digital cleanup.</p><p>The movie is already embroiled in several legalities, and this leak has caused a significant dent to the project. Originally scheduled for a Pongal 2026 release, the movie is still waiting to get clearance from CBFC.</p>.'Jana Nayagan' censor row: KVN Productions to withdraw court case to fast-track the release of Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film.<p>With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections nearing this month, the election fever has gripped the state, <em>Jana Nayagan</em> will be more likely to be released only after the elections in May/June.</p><p>Directed by H. Vinoth, Thalapathy Vijay leads a prestigious cast including Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju in this KVN Productions venture. <em>Jana Nayagan</em> stands as one of the most ambitious projects in Tamil cinema history and has been made under a massive budget of nearly Rs 500 crore.</p>