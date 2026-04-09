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Thalapathy Vijay's final film 'Jana Nayagan' leaked online!

There is widespread talk that this is not merely a security lapse or a technical error but a planned attack on Thalapathy Vijay.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 16:45 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 16:45 IST
Entertainment NewsThalapathy VijayTrendingFilmyzillakvn productions

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