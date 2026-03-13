<p>Things are going from bad to worse for the production house KVN Productions. Following the postponement of Yash’s Toxic (now moved to June 4, 2026, due to the West Asia conflict), the production house is reportedly reeling from another massive blow. The hits keep coming, as in the latest development, an OTT giant has reportedly walked away from <em>Jana Nayagan</em>, Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated final film.</p>.Double blow for KVN Productions: After ‘Jana Nayagan’ delay, Yash’s ‘Toxic’ quits March 19 slot.<p>Prime Video, which had originally bagged the OTT streaming rights for a staggering Rs 120 crore, has allegedly cancelled the agreement amid ongoing release delays. KVN Productions is already struggling with OTT deals after Yash's <em>Toxic</em> failed to secure the expected price and has now been further hit hard by Amazon Prime Video’s withdrawal. The road to release for the Rs 500 crore epic <em>Jana Nayagan</em> has become a legal and bureaucratic nightmare.</p>.All you need to know about why Yash's 'Toxic': A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' was postponed.<p>For the production house studio already dealing with dejected distributors and uncertainty over the release of <em>Jana Nayagan</em>, this latest report puts a major question mark over whether the film, originally set for a January 2026 launch, will be able to recover the losses.</p>.'Jana Nayagan' cast salaries: Check out how much Vijay, Bobby Deol, Mamita Baiju & others were paid.<p>Originally intended to be a massive Pongal 2026 treat, the movie is now mired in controversy over its portrayal of sensitive political and military subjects. Between a pending review from the CBFC’s Revising Committee and a series of back-and-forth legal battles in the Madras High Court, one of the most expensive projects in Indian cinema is currently caught in limbo.</p>.<p>Directed by H Vinoth, <em>Jana Nayagan</em> stars Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju and others. </p><p>Backed by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions, the movie is said to be an action-packed political thriller and was originally scheduled for a Pongal 2026 release.</p>