Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Thalapathy Vijay’s 'Jana Nayagan' loses OTT spot as Prime Video cancels Rs 120 crore deal

The latest report puts a major question mark over whether the film, originally set for a January 2026 launch, will be able to recover the losses.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 08:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 March 2026, 08:45 IST
Entertainment NewsKollywood NewsTamil CinemaThalapathy VijayTrendingFilmyzillakvn productions

Follow us on :

Follow Us