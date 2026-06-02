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Thalapathy Vijay's ‘Jana Nayagan’ to miss June 18 release, faces indefinite delay

The latest development confirms that the film is facing an indefinite delay due to an ongoing standoff with the censor board.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 12:58 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 12:58 IST
Entertainment NewsTamil CinemaThalapathy VijayCBFCTrendingh vinothFilmyzillakvn productions

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