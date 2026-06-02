Thalapathy Vijay's ‘Jana Nayagan’ to miss June 18 release, faces indefinite delay

<p>The cloud of uncertainty hanging over <em>Jana Nayagan</em> is only growing thicker. Despite initial reports suggesting a June 18th release to coincide with Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday, the latest development confirms that the film is facing an indefinite delay due to an ongoing standoff with the censor board.</p><p>Despite <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kvn-productions">KVN Productions</a>' string of high-stakes meetings with distributors and exhibitors to give life to <em>Jana Nayagan</em> and bring it to theaters, all their efforts seem to be in vain.</p>.Special birthday gift for CM Vijay? KVN Productions eyes June 18 release for Thalapathy’s 'Jana Nayagan'.<p>With the project still marred by several issues, including the certification issue with the Central Board of Film Certification (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbfc">CBFC</a>), there is currently zero progress toward a release.</p>.<p>To make matters worse, an insider close to the project said the makers have put <em>Jana Nayagan</em> on the back burner, leaving its future completely uncertain.</p>.Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' fights-off delays; ticket platforms tease June release date.<p>"All attempts to bring the film to the big screen for Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday have ground to a halt," the source disclosed, adding more woes to the growing frustration of Vijay's fans.</p><p>"With no theater launch in sight, it appears the fans are headed for a massive disappointment. There is absolutely no sign of the film releasing anytime soon."</p>.'I don't have courage to tell you the truth': H Vinoth on what happened to Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan'.<p>Recently, Director H Vinoth addressed the ongoing issues surrounding the project. Speaking candidly, he admitted, "I don’t have the courage to talk about it, and even if I did, you wouldn't be able to report it." </p><p>His comments subtly hint at a massive underlying conflict that is preventing the film from reaching theaters.</p>.<p><strong>About </strong><em><strong>Jana Nayagan</strong></em></p><p><em>Jana Nayagan</em> marks the farewell of Thalapathy Vijay’s cinematic career, as the actor steps away from showbiz to dedicate himself fully to politics.</p><p>Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions, this mega-budget project is a remake of Balakrishna’s <em>Bhagavanth Kesari</em> and also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in key roles.</p><p>Originally scheduled for a massive Pongal 2026 release, the film’s politically charged themes have kept it trapped in a certification war with the CBFC, leaving the future of Vijay's farewell film completely in limbo.</p>