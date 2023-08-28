Thani Oruvan 2: Jayam Ravi & Nayanthara reunite for Mohan Raja’s action thriller

One of the decorated showbiz siblings Mohan Raja and Jayam Ravi, who have given hits like Jayam, M Kumaran S/o Mahalakshmi, Unakum Enakkum, Santhosh Subramaniam, Thillalangadi and Thani Oruvan, are coming together for the seventh time for Thani Oruvan 2.

After the stupendous success of Thani Oruvan, Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara are reuniting for Thani Oruvan 2 once again.

Mohan Raja, who continues to direct compelling films that leave a mark in people's hearts, and Jayam Ravi, who tirelessly plays challenging roles and has won the support of fans from all walks of life, reuniting after a gap has created expectations.

AGS Entertainment, which has carved a niche for itself by bankrolling movies with great content and high-quality production values, says that Thani Oruvan 2 will be another milestone in its journey.

The creative producer of the film is Archana Kalpathi and Executive Producer is SM Venkat Manickam.

Leading technicians are going to work in Thani Oruvan 2. Official announcements including details of cast and crew will be made by the production company in due course and the shoot will commence soon.