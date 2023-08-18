'Thank You For Coming': Rhea Kapoor & AKFC join hands for coming-of-age comedy drama

Rhea Kapoor's upcoming project Thank You For Coming marks another stride in her journey as a producer. With an impressive track record in the world of cinema, AKFC's foray into production has been characterised by bold and daring portrayals, particularly in championing women-centric narratives.
Anil Kapoor took to Instagram to announce this new collaboration between him, Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor by revealing the poster of the film.
In his recent social media posts, he expressed immense pride in watching Rhea carve her unique path in the film industry with her choices with support from her husband, Karan Boolani.
The film features Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Karan Kundrra, Shibani Bedi, Dolly Singh, Pradhuman Singh Mall in key roles and Anil Kapoor in a special appearance. The film is a coming-of-age comedy directed by Karan Boolani and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh.
Rhea Kapoor's filmography showcases a trajectory of risk-taking, challenging the status quo, and pushing boundaries. The remarkable choice of projects, ranging from the stylish world of 'Aisha' to the irreverent charm of 'Khoobsurat' and the poignant narrative of 'Veere Di Wedding', reflects her commitment to promoting diverse and unique storytelling.