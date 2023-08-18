'Thank You For Coming': Rhea Kapoor & AKFC join hands for coming-of-age comedy drama

Rhea Kapoor's upcoming project Thank You For Coming marks another stride in her journey as a producer. With an impressive track record in the world of cinema, AKFC's foray into production has been characterised by bold and daring portrayals, particularly in championing women-centric narratives.

Anil Kapoor took to Instagram to announce this new collaboration between him, Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor by revealing the poster of the film.