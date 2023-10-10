'Thank You For Coming' star Shehnaaz Gill hospitalised with stomach infection

Actor Shehnaaz Gill was hospitalized due to a stomach infection and is currently undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. The diva, reportedly fell ill during the promotion of her film Thank You For Coming, which was released on October 6.
“Dekho time sabka aata hai, sabka jata hai. Mere saath bhi vahi hua hai. Fir aaega thode din baad. Guys, I’m fine now. Mai theek nhi thi. Mujhey infection hogaya tha. Maine na sandwich kha liya tha. Infection hui hai mujhey food infection."Shehnaaz told her fans via an Instagram Live from the hospital
The makers of the film, Rhea Kapoor and her father Anil Kapoor visited Shehnaaz at the hospital to enquire about her health. Visuals of Anil and Rhea leaving hospitals surfaced online.
Shehnaaz essays the role of Rushi Kalra in Thank You For Coming in the coming-of-age comedy directed by Karan Boolani. The movie follows the story of Kanika Kapoor (Bhumi Pednekar), a single woman in her 30s, and her quest for true love and pleasure. It is based on a script penned by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh.