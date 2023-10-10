'Thank You For Coming' star Shehnaaz Gill hospitalised with stomach infection

Shehnaaz essays the role of Rushi Kalra in Thank You For Coming in the coming-of-age comedy directed by Karan Boolani. The movie follows the story of Kanika Kapoor (Bhumi Pednekar), a single woman in her 30s, and her quest for true love and pleasure. It is based on a script penned by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh.