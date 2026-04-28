‘Thank You, Krishna’: Madhu Mantena shares heartfelt first note on welcoming baby Neel

<p>After months of anticipation and headlines, Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi have finally shared their wonderful news: they’ve welcomed their first child. The couple has named him Neel Chaitanya Mantena. The couple celebrated the arrival with a traditional naming ceremony.</p><p>The naming ceremony was graced by their friend and family. Celebrating the occasion, the couple gave a peek of the ceremony with their fans and followers, making it a truly heartwarming moment.<br><br>Taking to social media, Madhu Mantena, along with his wife Ira Trivedi, shared some amazing pictures from the ceremony with their friend and family in attendance. They wrote, "Welcome, Neel Chaitanya Mantena A name that carries Krishna's blue... and Mahadev's stillness For Baby Neel I followed all the sanskars prescribed in our Vedas, beginning from Garbhasanskar in the womb. This is his Naamkaran Sanskar on day 11. Our little family seeks your good wishes and blessings #baby #blessings"</p>.<p>These pictures are going viral on social media, and fans are showering blessings and love on the newborn.</p><p>Madhu Mantena is best known for producing movies like <em>Ghajini, Rakta Charitra, Lootera, Queen, Masaan, Loveyapa,</em> etc. Madhu married an author, columnist and yoga teacher, Ira Trivedi, in a gala ceremony in 2023, with a string of celebrities in attendance.</p>