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‘Thank You, Krishna’: Madhu Mantena shares heartfelt first note on welcoming baby Neel

Celebrating the occasion, the couple gave a peek of the ceremony with their fans and followers, making it a truly heartwarming moment.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 10:38 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 10:38 IST
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