The Academy shares song from SRK-Kajol starrer DDLJ; netizens remember 'cult-classic' movie

Fans of the iconic Bollywood pairing of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were in for a pleasant surprise when none other than The Academy shared a song clip of the onscreen pair's classic 1995 hit Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge on their social media page on Saturday.

The clip was shared with a caption which said, "Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol performing the classic song Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna from 1995's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge."

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, also known as simply the Academy or the Motion Picture Academy is a professional honorary organization that presents the Oscars.