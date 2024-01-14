The Academy shares song from SRK-Kajol starrer DDLJ; netizens remember 'cult-classic' movie

Fans of the iconic Bollywood pairing of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were in for a pleasant surprise when none other than The Academy shared a song clip of the onscreen pair's classic 1995 hit Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge on their social media page on Saturday.
The clip was shared with a caption which said, "Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol performing the classic song Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna from 1995's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge."
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, also known as simply the Academy or the Motion Picture Academy is a professional honorary organization that presents the Oscars.
Fans were surprised to see a tribute like this to the longest running film of Indian cinema and commented emotionally under the video. For those uninitiated, the 1995 romance-drama still runs at Mumbai's Maratha Mandir theatre everyday at 11:30 am.
Fans poured in scores of comments on the clip. One user wrote, "World's biggest star SHAH RUKH KHAN."
"DDLJ is truly a cult classic. Words fall short to describe the emotion and the feelings it taught generations after generations, who grew up loving love and respect unlike just action of present day," said another.
"I enjoyed dancing to this back in the days they were the good old days they don’t make them like this anymore!," commented yet another fan.
"Oh my my.. pure bliss to watch childhood memory here touching our soul," a social media user said.
Indian movie house YRF, the production house behind the movie, shared a love emoji on the post.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was also director Aditya Chopra's debut and was produced by Yash Chopra's Yash Raj Films. Apart from SRK and Kajol, the film also starred Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri, Anupam Kher, Parmeet Sethi and Mandira Bedi among others. The film was shot in India, London, and Switzerland.