'The Batman' trailer review: A treat for Robert Pattinson fans

Warner Bros on Saturday (October 16) unveiled the official trailer of the upcoming Hollywood biggie The Batman much to the delight of Robert Pattinson fans. It features the young actor as the iconic superhero and is a complete showreel for him. Here is a look at the key takeaways from the impressive video.

Vengeance has arrived at #DCFanDome. Watch the new trailer for The Batman now! Only in theaters March 4. ♥️ this tweet to get reminders when tickets go on sale and when #TheBatman lands in theaters. pic.twitter.com/34okmV6x7b — The Batman (@TheBatman) October 16, 2021

Action-packed affair

Slick action sequences are widely regarded as the hallmark of a captivating superhero saga. The Avengers franchise, a part of the Marvel Universe, for example, featured a series of visually stunning fight sequences that added depth to the narrative. The Batman appears to be no exception on this front. The trailer gives the audience a glimpse of the high-octane and stylish action sequences that will be a part of the film. These scenes appear to be realistic and intense in equal measure, a clear indication that the flick will highlight the hero's human side.

Showreel for Pattinson

There was initially a bit of apprehension about Pattinson being a good choice for the role as a section of the audience that it would be difficult for the young star to channel the gravity that is synonymous with The Batman. The trailer suggests these doubts were not justified as his deep baritone manages to build a sense of mystery around Gotham's 'Caped Crusader'.

Catwoman to 'steal' hearts

The trailer touches upon The Batman's intense equation with Catwoman, his partner in crime. It appears that the skilled burglar's feminine charm makes her a foil to The Batman, a figure often perceived to be machismo personified. Judging by the video, Catwoman is keen to explore the softer side of The Bat's personality., something that makes their equation all the more intriguing.

A deadly foe

The Joker is widely regarded as the biggest thorn in The Batman's side. The 'Clown Prince of Crime', however, is not a part of this particular movie as it revolves around the hero's clash with The Riddler. Paul Dano plays the role and the trailer suggests that his presence will be felt throughout the movie. His 'riddles' are quite intriguing, which may make it easier for the audience to invest in the reel action.

Punch dialogues galore?

Superhero sagas a pretty much synonymous with punch dialogues. Endgame, for example featured the impactful 'I am Ironman' dialogue that has attained cult status. The Batman follows the same formula. The trailer features short intense dialogues such as 'I am vengeance' that might become popular if they blend with the narrative.