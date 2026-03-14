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The big problem with, big star films

‘Pan-India’ blockbusters are disrupting the release schedules of smaller films, blocking legitimate criticism, and opposing affordable ticket pricing, writes Pranati A S
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 21:21 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 21:21 IST
Entertainment NewsYash

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