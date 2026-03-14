<p>Big films with big stars are making life difficult for the larger Kannada film industry.</p>.<p>Take ‘Toxic’. The film was supposed to hit screens on March 19. As a result, not a single other Kannada film was scheduled for release this month. Most productions were aiming for a June release — after ‘Toxic’ and the IPL final.</p>.<p>Now, with ‘Toxic’ suddenly pushed to June, a whole lineup of smaller films will have to delay their release by at least two weeks. This is not just about audiences preferring a big Yash film but also about major production houses using their money and muscle to take up most screens. The director of a film originally planned for June told Showtime, “We are facing a huge crisis now.”</p>.<p>Earlier this year, when the release date for ‘Dhurandhar 2’ was announced, people speculated that ‘Toxic’ would be postponed. But the production company denied it, saying the film would be released as planned. In the first week of March, the company suddenly said the film would be postponed owing to the “crisis in West Asia”. Industry insiders say the Gulf market does not contribute significantly to the box office to justify such a delay in the main market. Industry insiders say the Gulf market does not contribute significantly to the box office to justify delaying the release in the main market. 'KGF Chapter 2' earned approximately Rs 60 to 70 crore in the Gulf market out of the Rs 1,215 crore worldwide. Moreover, films released in West Asia face strict censorship — scenes with explicit content, nudity, and sometimes LGBTQIA+ references are removed or banned.</p>.Beyond Iran: The intense unsung cinema of West Asia.<p>Meanwhile, rumours of Yash not being satisfied with how his film has turned out are popping up. A source close to the production team revealed that as of last week, the film was still at the dubbing stage.</p>.<p>“There was no way the film could have been released on March 19. They clearly weren’t ready. Why announce a release date in a hurry?” the insider said.</p>.<p>In the 2025–2026 Karnataka budget, the Siddaramaiah government capped movie tickets at Rs 200. But in September last year, before the release of ‘Kantara Chapter 1: The Legend Continues’, the producers, Hombale Films, approached a court and got a stay on the order. They argued that big-budget films should be allowed to charge higher ticket prices. The prices then went up to Rs 1,000.</p>.<p>When tickets are priced below Rs 200, film buffs can watch four or five films for the price of one. They may watch films without big stars and expensively produced VFX. That is how an industry grows. Critics argue that the Rs 200 cap on movie tickets in Tamil Nadu is the reason behind the strong film viewing culture there. Hombale’s petition also raises questions about why a leading production company would push back against a policy meant to make cinema more accessible.</p>.<p><strong>Bizarre new problem</strong> </p><p>Three major productions in December filed gag orders to block negative reviews. The industry often says the audience is king. But if viewers can’t share their opinions about a film they paid to watch, what is the point? It suggests the audience voice matters only when it is positive.</p>.<p>Big star films bring scale and attention to the industry. But when they dominate screens, push up ticket prices and silence criticism, they raise a question the industry cannot ignore: are they a boon or a bane?</p>