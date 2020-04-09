‘The Big Show Show’ review: This Netflix original hits the right notes

Created by: Josh Bycel and Jason Berger

Cast: Paul Wight/The Big Show, Allison Munn and Reylynn Castor

Rating: 3.5/5

The Netflix original The Big Show Show, featuring professional wrestler-turned-actor Paul Wight (better known as The Big Show), is a delightful attempt at storytelling that hits the right notes. The series revolves around what happens when a retired WWE star decides to live a ‘normal’ life and bond with his daughters. The basic storyline is quite simple and clicks with the target audience in no time. Its impact is enhanced by some deft writing that relies heavily on ‘showing’ rather than ‘telling’. The opening episode establishes the dynamics between the main characters and this sets the mood for what is to follow. Most of the gags have been executed rather well and grow on the viewer.

The ‘gator cam’ track is delightful and works mainly due to its situational humour. Similarly, the cook-off sequences hit the bullseye and prove to be goofy and emotional at the same time.

The makers throw in a few WWE references here and there and this ups the quirkiness quotient without alienating those who are not familiar with the world of pro wrestling. The writers need to be praised for creating an interesting new universe without relying too much on Wight’s real-life antics inside the squared circle.

On the flip side, The Big Show Show does have a déjà vu feel at certain points as the overall setting might superficially remind fans of sitcoms like Malcolm in the Middle. This, however, is not a major issue in the larger scheme of things.

Coming to performances, Wight delivers the goods and exceeds expectations. The master of the chokeslam, who plays a fictional version of himself, underplays things quite beautifully and lets his goofy expressions do the talking. Allison Munn does full justice to her role even though the character is a bit generic. Similarly, Jaleel White does not get much scope to showcase his abilities.

Reylynn Castor hits the right notes with her sincere performance while Lily Brooks supports her rather well. It is, however, the adorable Julien Donenfeld who proves to be the surprise package of The Big Show Show.

The supporting cast, which includes a few WWE legends, serves its purpose well.

The background music is top-notch and ups the fun quotient of most of the scenes. Similarly, the editing is up to the mark. The other technical aspects have been handled with competence