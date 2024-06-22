'The Bikeriders' movie review: A bumpy ride through the 60s

Tom Hardy's Johnny, with his inconsistent American accent, subtly recalls his portrayal of the distinctly British Kray Twins in Legend (2015), occasionally mumbling his words, while Butler appears limited to his previous portrayal of Elvis, serving mainly as a visual attraction.

In contrast, Jodie Comer gives a compelling performance, despite her peculiar Midwestern accent. Nichols introduces engaging secondary characters like Zipco and Sonny played by Michael Shannon and Norman Reedus respectively, creating memorable, brief appearances that hint at deeper, unexplored narratives. The cinematography by Adam Stone and David Wingo's musical score complement each other effectively, supported by a few cleverly written lines.