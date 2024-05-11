'The Boy and the Heron' movie review: Miyazaki’s fair worlds and farewells

Much like the standard Miyazaki creation, ‘The Boy and the Heron’ fiercely, jarringly and sometimes delicately transports you to multiple new worlds. Amidst the greens and golds typical of a Studio Ghibli film, we encounter the tale of young Mahito. Resourceful, determined and sincere, he is faced with tragedy and big change. As he navigates the start of a fresh chapter, we accompany him as stories from the past and present unravel and mesh together. Along the way, we are introduced to a stream of characters — young and old, kind and evil, cute and terrifying.
Keeping with Ghibli’s classic style, the film brings scenery to life with a vividity that will stay with me. The gentle breeze and gusty winds are detailed with care that makes them nearly tangible in a cold movie theatre. Beyond the wind, other elements too — fire, water and earth — breathe. The quality and intricacy of the clouds and the starry night skies made me feel grateful for both, Miyazaki’s eye and modern animation technology.
Punctuating these painting-like scenes, is a crisp soundtrack by Joe Hisaishi. Falling, rising and fading away with the intensity of the scenes, the music has been masterfully placed. What really stood out was how silence, too, became skillful. In the moments between the boy and the titular heron, the absence of a background score was magical.
While it is animated, I would not recommend it to a young audience or a delicate one. Mahito nearly gets eaten multiple times, far too often and quite graphically. At several points, birds, frogs and insects appear in swarms that seem all-consuming.
The creators balance terror with wonder. The movie is filled with whimsy, hope and redemption, constantly at odds with fear, battles and darkness.
It is easy to see why the movie won an Oscar for ‘Best Animated Feature Film‘ last year.
Potentially Miyazaki’s last offering, the film has several scenes and symbols that represent this finality. The tone of the movie, too, carries nostalgia and a strong hint of goodbye.
In all, this tale of a boy, a heron and so many others, picked up my spirits and carried them along on a journey of ups, downs and uncertainty. Ultimately, it leaves the audience with the reminder that worlds are magical in the fact that they are alive. It spotlights the very human quest and longing for innocence, even beyond the malice within your own heart.
Published 10 May 2024, 23:49 IST