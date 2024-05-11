'The Boy and the Heron' movie review: Miyazaki’s fair worlds and farewells

Much like the standard Miyazaki creation, ‘The Boy and the Heron’ fiercely, jarringly and sometimes delicately transports you to multiple new worlds. Amidst the greens and golds typical of a Studio Ghibli film, we encounter the tale of young Mahito. Resourceful, determined and sincere, he is faced with tragedy and big change. As he navigates the start of a fresh chapter, we accompany him as stories from the past and present unravel and mesh together. Along the way, we are introduced to a stream of characters — young and old, kind and evil, cute and terrifying.