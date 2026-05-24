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'The common factor': Trisha celebrates being 'the lucky charm' for Vijay, Ajith and Suriya's biggest hits

Despite several cancelled shows and last-minute delay, Suriya and Trisha starrer Karuppu has emerged as a massive blockbuster and have earned Rs 217.74 crore worldwide within nine days of its release.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 09:42 IST
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Screenshot of Trisha's Instagram Story

Screenshot of Trisha's Instagram Story

Screenshot of Aditi Ravindranath's Instagram Story

Screenshot of Aditi Ravindranath's Instagram Story

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Published 24 May 2026, 09:42 IST
Entertainment NewsTamil CinemaThalapathy VijayTamil filmsVijayAjithTrendingsuriyaTrishaFilmyzilla

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