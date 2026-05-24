<p>After celebrating her 43rd birthday earlier this month, Trisha is now basking in the success of <em>Karuppu.</em></p><p>Despite several cancelled shows and last-minute delay, Suriya and Trisha starrer <em>Karuppu</em> has emerged as a massive blockbuster and have earned Rs 217.74 crore worldwide within nine days of its release.</p><p>Now, Trisha is reflecting on how she is the common factor in the superstars Vijay, Ajith and Suriya's highest grossers.</p><p>On Sunday, Trisha reshared an Instagram Story of Executive Producer Aditi Ravindranath who posted her pictures along with Vijay, Ajith and Suriya and highlighted how Trisha was a part of the three superstars' highest grossers.</p>.'My magical May': From Vijay's iconic victory to 'Karuppu's' success, Trisha celebrates 'one more win'.<p>The post, featuring pictures of Trisha with Vijay, Ajith and Suriya from <em>Leo</em>, <em>Good Bad Ugly</em> and <em>Karuppu</em>, read, "Vijay's Highest Grosser (Leo), Ajith's Highest Grosser (GBU), Surya's Highest Grosser (Karuppu). The Common Factor!!"</p><p>Aditi while sharing it on her Instagram stories, wrote, "One & only (crown, blast and sparkle is) @trishakrishnan."</p><p>Trisha re-shared the post on her Instagram Story by adding a heart emoji.</p><p>Aditi later shared another Instagram Story praising Trisha which read, "Trisha is the lucky charm of Tamil actors."</p>.<p>Vijay, Suriya, and Ajith are Tamil cinema's superstars. And Trisha is celebrating to be a part of their highest grossers for all the right reasons.</p><p>In 2023, Trisha starred in Lokesh Kanagaraj's <em>Leo</em>, which grossed Rs 605.90 crore globally and became Vijay's highest-grossing movie. In 2025, she starred in Adhik Ravichandran's <em>Good Bad Ugly</em>, which grossed ₹248.25 crore globally and is his highest-grossing picture yet. </p><p>More recently, she was a part of RJ Balaji's Suriya-starrer which has grosses over Rs 200 crore globally, becoming Suriya's highest-grossing film to date.</p><p>The celebratory post comes day after Trisha shared a carousel of images from the sets of <em>Karuppu</em>.</p><p>She captioned the post with, "My magical May said, one more for the win. Just God things."</p><p>Her post quickly went viral and some eagle-eyed started joining the dots. Many took the 'one more for the win' part as a subtle hint about Vijay's historic win in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026.</p>.<p>Earlier this month, on May 10, Trisha attended the swearing-in ceremony of Vijay as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.</p><p>She was seated in the VIP row along with Vijay's family.</p><p>Meanwhile, <em>Karuppu</em> had missed it's original release date of May 14, owing to financial struggles, and was released a day later on May 15.</p>