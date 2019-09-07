'The Crown': Gillian Anderson to play Margaret Thatcher

British actor Gillian Anderson is set to essay the role of the former prime minister of the UK, Margaret Thatcher, in season four of "The Crown".

The Netflix Original series is currently awaiting the premiere of its third season, featuring Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

Anderson's casting was announced on the official Twitter page of the critically-acclaimed series.

"Gillian Anderson will play Margaret Thatcher in 'The Crown' season four, now in production," the post read.

The 51-year-old actor said she is excited to play a "complicated and controversial" woman, who defined an era.

"I'm so excited to be joining the cast and crew of 'The Crown' and to have the opportunity to portray such a complicated and controversial woman.

"Thatcher was undoubtedly formidable but I'm relishing exploring beneath the surface and, dare I say, falling in love with the icon who, whether loved or despised, defined an era," Anderson said in a statement shared on Twitter.

The first two seasons of "The Crown" featured Claire Foy and Matt Smith in the lead roles. The makers roped in new cast after they decided to take a time leap with the upcoming season.

The third season premieres on November 17.