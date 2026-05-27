Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'The darkest character I’ve written': Prashanth Neel on Jr NTR’s intense avatar in 'Dragon'

Praising Jr NTR for his discipline and instinctive acting, Prashant hailed his incredible depth, discipline and raw performance.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 10:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 May 2026, 10:18 IST
Entertainment NewsTelugu cinemaNTR Jrjr ntrTrendingPrashanth NeeldragonFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us