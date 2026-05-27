'The darkest character I’ve written': Prashanth Neel on Jr NTR’s intense avatar in 'Dragon'

<p>Anticipation for the upcoming film <em>Dragon</em> has hit a new high after the fierce first look of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jr-ntr">Jr NTR</a> that left audiences wanting more. There is a massive buzz around the project, especially about how Prashanth Neel is going to portray Jr NTR in this much-anticipated project. Their association has already been billed as one of the most exciting pairings in the Indian film industry.</p><p>Amid mounting anticipation for <em>Dragon</em>, director Prashanth Neel recently opened up on working with Jr NTR. Praising Jr NTR for his discipline and instinctive acting, Prashant hailed his incredible depth, discipline and raw performance.</p>.Jr NTR thanks fans in heartfelt note for overwhelming response to 'Dragon' teaser .<p>Prashant, who is best known for his magnum epic narratives, <em>Dragon</em>, sees him pushing boundaries further with a character deeply rooted in deep psychological complexity. NTR will be seen stepping into the shoes of Luger, a powerful and morally grey character who has already become the project's biggest talking point.</p><p>Talking about crafting his darkest protagonist, Prashant said, “This is probably one of the most difficult decisions NTR had to take as an actor. The character, Luger, is far darker than anything I’ve written before, and for a star of his magnitude to accept such a risky role is incredibly brave."</p><p>"It took us almost three years to arrive at the emotional reasoning behind why this character does what he does. When everything finally fell into place, he simply said, ‘Let’s do it,’ despite knowing how challenging and unexpected it would be for his audience,” he added.</p>.'#NTRNeel' set to hit screens on June 2027, makers officially lock release date.<p>Industry insiders completely agree with what Prashant has to say about the character. Meanwhile, there is widespread agreement with the director's view, with many appreciating the sheer dedication it took to bring such a deadly and layered antagonist to life.</p><p>Prashanth Neel also opened up about how he and NTR spent years together just shaping the emotional core of this character. They weren't just trying to make him look tough or powerful on the big screen, but wanted to make sure his struggles, choices and flaws also related to audiences. Beyond the filmmaker’s perspective, this transformation has also deeply resonated with audiences and netizens.</p><p>Jr NTR fans are cheering on his transformation. His dedication to the character is something many admire. Everyone loves how he effortlessly pushes the boundaries while keeping his signature star power intact.</p>.<p>Set to hit the big screen on June 11, 2027, <em>Dragon</em> is a highly anticipated period action drama bringing together superstar Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel. The film promises a sprawling, emotionally driven storyline that takes the audience into the high-stakes world of the global opium trade in post-independence India.</p>