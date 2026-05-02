Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' movie review: A swan song to a fading world

Hired as the features editor, her confidence and experience seem to carry little weight with Miranda, who shows no indication that she remembers Andy.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 23:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
The Devil Wears Prada 2 (English)
2026
4/5
Director:David Frankel
Cast:Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 May 2026, 23:27 IST
Entertainment NewsMovie Review

Follow us on :

Follow Us