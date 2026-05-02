<p>When ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ came out in 2006, the landscape of fashion and journalism was decidedly different. Today, newspapers and magazines are downsizing, and everything we consume is mediated through our phones. It is in this context that the film reintroduces us to the devil in question, Miranda Priestly, played by the meticulous Meryl Streep, editor-in-chief of the fictional Runway magazine.</p>.<p>We learn that Andy Sachs, played by Anne Hathaway, has gone on to pursue the serious journalism career she so aspired to, but it is far from stable. She and her colleagues are abruptly laid off (via text) amid sweeping cuts. Just as her prospects seem uncertain, a chance controversy involving Miranda emerges, setting the stage for Andy’s return to Runway.</p>.<p>Hired as the features editor, her confidence and experience seem to carry little weight with Miranda, who shows no indication that she remembers Andy. Even with the biting dialogue intact, Miranda’s signature frost thaws as publishing yields to shifting ad revenues and the attention economy. Andy’s reunions with Nigel (Stanley Tucci) and Emily (Emily Blunt) are sure to leave some misty-eyed. Like the previous film, the sequel rollercoasters through the capricious shifts of power in the ecosystem of media ownership. Peter (Patrick Brammall) brings a touch of romance to the narrative, though the subplot feels somewhat shoehorned in.</p>.B-town's curious obsession with Dawood Ibrahim.<p class="bodytext">While the signature acerbic wit remains, the sequel is a swan song to a world that is rapidly fading, lending the film some heart. From one montage to the next, the movie successfully dances through fan-service moments and issues cold reality checks. It questions what we lose as AI takes hold. What becomes of history, artistry, and our pursuit of beauty?</p>.<p class="bodytext">Ultimately, ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ achieves what few sequels manage to do: it finds new ground to cover, fresh observations to offer about the world, and new critiques alongside its achievements. This makes it a worthwhile watch. Don’t move at a glacial pace to watch this film, we know what Miranda thinks of that! </p>