<p class="bodytext">Just a week before his wedding, Charlie (Robert Pattinson) learns of his fiancée Emma’s (Zendaya) violent past. At a wine-and-food tasting session with their friends, they play a game: each must confess one of the worst things they have done.</p>.<p class="bodytext">We all know that one hypocritical, self-righteous and quietly vicious friend who thrives on other people’s guilt. Here, it is Rachel who turns Emma’s teenage confession into a spectacle, despite her own admission being far more horrifying.</p>.'Hamnet' movie review: Before Hamlet, there was heartbreak.<p class="bodytext">Emma insists she never acted on her thoughts and was only guilty of having contemplated something terrible. But Rachel grabs onto her guilt to shame her while casting herself as the victim. What begins as a game of confession turns into a performance of morality. And ‘The Drama’ thus begins!</p>.<p class="bodytext">Succumbing to Rachel’s ‘drama’, Charlie struggles to process Emma’s revelation. Shock gives way to horror, and soon a profound crisis of trust corrodes their relationship even as he tries to gather himself together. Robert Pattinson embodies Charlie, delivering a moving performance. Zendaya brings restraint to Emma, a Black-American shaped by a troubled adolescence in a racist American society. Not once does her performance feel theatrical.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The cinematography, dominated by close-up shots that can sometimes feel claustrophobic, creates a sense of urgency, with the music heightening the tension — the wedding is just a week away.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Watching ‘The Drama’ immediately after watching ‘Project Hail Mary’ feels like a jarring return to reality, a reminder of just how ugly human relationships can be. Perhaps that’s why Grace chose to die for Rocky rather than for any human!</p>.<p class="bodytext">By the end, the choreographer’s observation about weddings being performative comes true. Only, it’s not just weddings but life itself that is performative. All the world’s a stage, said the bard, didn’t he!</p>