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'The Drama' movie review: A look at the theatre of relationships

The cinematography, dominated by close-up shots that can sometimes feel claustrophobic, creates a sense of urgency, with the music heightening the tension — the wedding is just a week away.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 01:30 IST
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The Drama
3/5
Director:Kristoffer Borgli
Cast:Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Alana Haim
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Published 11 April 2026, 01:30 IST
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