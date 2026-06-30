'The entitlement is real': Dia Mirza receives flak for boasting about how son Avyaan 'schooled' coconut vendor

<p>Dia Mirza has once again stirred up a controversy.</p><p>The actor received a flak after her comments about her son Avyaan 'schooling' a coconut water delivery person over plastic use went viral.</p><p>In a podcast with Soha Ali Khan, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dia-mirza">Dia </a>shared an anecdote about how seeing coconut water being delivered in a plastic bag with plastic straws boils her blood. </p><p>She went on to add that in one such incident her son schooled a coconut water delivery person for keeping it in a plastic bag.</p><p>Recalling what her son told the delivery person, she said, "Brother, why have you brought this in plastic? <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/plastic">Plastic </a>is not allowed in our home. Take it out of the plastic, put it down, and take the plastic and straw back with you."</p><p>Reacting to Dia's story, Soha praised the child for having the courage to standup against an adult with conviction.</p>.'We are celebrating jingoism': Dia Mirza compares criticism for her series IC 814 to praise for Dhurandhar .<p>However, this didn't go down well with netizens who quickly called Dia out for her entitled behaviour. Some even criticised Soha for agreeing with Dia and praising the child.</p><p>A fan wrote, "Three women who spend their entire day in an AC environment, drive big fuel guzzling SUVs are laughing about how Dia Mirza’s son told off a poor nariyal wall 'hamare ghar mein plastic allowed nahin' Hypocrisy choked in its own vomit."</p><p>Another said, "Imagine talking so rudely and with such entitlement to someone who’s literally providing you a service in 40 degree centigrade The entitlement is unreal - it blinds them to basic respect and decency. If you don’t plastic just go to the thela and buy it yourself and carry it in paper bags. And then the same people act all polished and “real” on camera… what a joke."</p>.Explained | Why Shraddha Kapoor's 'Eetha' is under fire? .<p>A third wrote, "Dia Mirza campaigns against plastic in the environment. Plastic in her face, however, doesn’t seem to be an environmental concern."</p><p>Reacting to the clip, a fourth said, "Can we have India without Dia Mirza please."</p><p>"Entitled Dia Mirza talking nonsense and another privileged female agreeing along," a fifth wrote.</p>.'Begging you to stop': Actor Krishi Thapanda breaks silence after friend found dead at her Bengaluru home, urges people to stop speculating.<p>This is not the first time Dia is receiving criticism for her comments. Earlier, she was slammed for her "patriarchy causes climate change" comment.</p><p>Dia Mirza, who is married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, is a prominent environment advocate and climate activist. She serves as the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador.</p>