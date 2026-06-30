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'The entitlement is real': Dia Mirza receives flak for boasting about how son Avyaan 'schooled' coconut vendor

The actor received a lot of flak after her comments about her son Avyaan schooling a coconut water delivery person over plastic use went viral.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 10:50 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 10:50 IST
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