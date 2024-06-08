The extended life of three classics

In the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, a sex scandal shocked Karnataka following the circulation of more than 3,000 video clips, photographs and documents of alleged sexual assault by Prajwal Revanna,

J D (S) M P from Hassan. He has since been suspended. He was arrested by an all-woman team on his return from Germany where he had fled. His father and party leader, H D Revanna, was subsequently booked on charges of abducting their domestic worker who is seen being assaulted in one of the videos by his son. An FIR has been registered against the duo under Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), 5O6 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insult to modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Holenarasipura police station following accusations by alleged victims. What’s more, Prajwal has also been suspended by the party and has even lost his seat in the family stronghold.