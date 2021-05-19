'The Family Man' Season 2 trailer packs a punch

The much-awaited second season of Amazon Prime Video's critically-acclaimed web series "The Family Man" is slated to be released on June 4, the streamer announced Wednesday. The OTT platform released the official trailer this morning which sees Srikant continuing to jostle between the duality of being a middle class family man and a world class spy and trying to save the nation from an imminent attack.

Fronted by Manoj Bajpayee, the series was scheduled to return earlier this year.

The new season will see Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari pitted against a new, powerful and brutal adversary named Raaji, essayed by Samantha Akkineni, who makes her digital debut with the show.

Packed with exciting twists and an unexpected climax, the upcoming season of the edgy action-drama series will give a riveting glimpse of the two worlds of Srikant.

More to follow...