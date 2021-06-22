'The Fast Saga' turns 20: 5 reasons why Vin Diesel's franchise is a gamechanger for Hollywood

There is no denying the fact that the Fast and Furious, also known as The Fast Saga, is a phenomenon that enjoys a dedicated fan following due to its impressive production values and 'crazy' stunts. On Tuesday, as the franchise turns 20, here is a look at its enviable legacy.

An impressive evolution

Contrary to perception The Fast Saga wasn't really designed as a global brand. The first few parts catered to those fond of car racing and received mixed reviews. The films became popular despite these limitations as they gave the 'Gen Y' crowd just what it wanted---an adrenaline rush. Fast Five proved to be a game-changer for the series as it was shot on a grander scale than the previous installments of the saga and focused on a heist rather than racing. There has been no looking back for it since.

Starmaker

Fast and Furious is widely regarded as the brand that established Vin Diesel and Paul Walker as bankable names. Their reel chemistry soon transformed into a real-life friendship, establishing them as a formidable duo. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who joined the saga with Fast Five, too benefitted from his association with the series.

Meant for everyone

Fast and Furious has always been synonymous with relatable themes and storylines. The first few films focussed on competition and one-upmanship. Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious dealt with brotherhood and family. Furious 7 in particular was an intensely emotional affair due to a real-life accident, which resulted in Walker's untimely demise.

A universe in its own right

The series comprises eight commercially-successful movies, which is no mean feat. Additionally, a spin-off film Hobbs & Shaw, starring 'The Rock' and Jason Statham, released in theatres in 2019 and emerged as a hit. The franchise has also spawned video games, an animated series, two short films and toys.

The journey continues

The Fast Saga is likely to remain the choice of the masses in the near future. F9, the latest installment of the series is set to release in India later this year. It features WWE's John Cena as the antagonist, a clear indication that the stakes are quite high. A tenth film too is in the works.