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The 'Game of Thrones' prequel movie is titled 'Game of Thrones: Aegon's Conquest'

The movie will follow the original conqueror Aegon I Targaryen from George R R Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 09:04 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 09:04 IST
Entertainment NewsNetflixWarner BrosGame of Thrones

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