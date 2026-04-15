<p>Los Angeles: The new <em>Game of Thrones</em> movie now has a working title, "<em>Game of Thrones: Aegon's Conquest</em>".</p>.<p>The title was unveiled as part of Warner Bros.’ CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas last night where the first-ever big-screen <em>Game of Thrones </em>epic was shown as part of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/warner-bros">Warner Bros</a>.’ “2027 and beyond<em>”</em> slate, reported Variety.</p>.<p>The movie will follow the original conqueror Aegon I Targaryen from George R R Martin’s <em>A Song of Ice and Fire</em> novels. Also known as Aegon the Conqueror, he built the famous Iron Throne at the centre of <em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/game-of-thrones">Game of Thrones</a></em> by forging the swords of all those he defeated in the battle.</p>.'Game of Thrones' movie in development at Warner Bros.<p>According to Martin's book <em>Fire and Blood</em>, Aegon was the first to unite the seven kingdoms of Westeros under one ruler.</p>.<p>The House Targaryen is known for their control over dragons and marrying within the family. Their story was also explored in the prequels <em>House of the Dragon</em> and <em>A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms</em>.</p><p>“<em>Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest</em>” will be written by Beau Willimon, who was previously the showrunner of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/netflix">Netflix</a>’s <em>House of Cards</em> and a writer on Disney+’s hit <em>Star Wars</em> show <em>Andor</em>. </p><p>The <em>Game of Thrones</em> world continues with the release of the third season of “<em>House of the Dragon</em>” and a second season of <em>A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms</em>. </p>