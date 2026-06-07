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'The gates of his home were always open': North Paravur residents remember Salim Kumar's generosity during 2018 floods

National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar died at 56 on June 6 following pneumonia-related complications.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 07:09 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 07:09 IST
Entertainment NewsDeathObituaryTrendingMalayalam cinema

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