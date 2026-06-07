'The gates of his home were always open': North Paravur residents remember Salim Kumar's generosity during 2018 floods

<p>Kochi: Residents of North Paravur fondly remembered National Award-winning actor Salim Kumar's generosity during the devastating <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> floods of 2018, following his demise due to pneumonia-related complications. </p><p>Locals recalled how Kumar had opened the doors of his residence, Laughing Villa, to dozens of people seeking shelter when floodwaters inundated the area in August 2018. </p><p>One of his neighbours told reporters on Sunday that around 45 people had taken refuge at Kumar's house after their homes were submerged. </p><p>"He was then preparing to vacate the house. However, seeing our condition, he allowed us to stay there and remained with us," the neighbour said. </p><p>Residents recalled that Kumar had given them access to almost every room in the house, keeping only one room closed. Kumar stayed at the residence along with the flood victims for three days. </p><p>"He had stocked food items intended for distribution to flood relief camps. We survived on those supplies for three days," another neighbour said.</p>.Malayalam actor Salim Kumar dies at 56; Mammootty pens emotional tribute.<p>As floodwaters gradually entered the ground floor of the house, Kumar sought assistance from authorities to evacuate those sheltering there.</p><p>"It was only after all of us were taken away by boat that he left the house. Until then, he stayed with us. The gates of his home were always open and anyone could approach him for help," a resident recalled. </p><p>Apart from his achievements in cinema, Kumar was also deeply interested in farming. </p><p>People close to him said he owned agricultural land in the North Paravur and Vypeen regions, where he cultivated Pokkali rice and vegetables and was involved in fish farming. </p><p>They said Kumar often spoke publicly about agriculture and farmers' issues, drawing from his own experiences as a cultivator.</p>