'The goal is always to do clutter-breaking work': Tahir Raj Bhasin

Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin's passion for acting and cinema is evident in his choices of films and performances that he has delivered. His cinematic journey has been marked by his willingness to take on unconventional roles, showcasing his versatility and commitment to the craft of acting.

If there’s an actor who understands how being genre-agnostic hones one’s craft, it is Tahir Raj Bhasin. He has ventured into diverse genres and narratives, from playing intense antagonists to portraying complex, layered protagonists.

Tahir has been seen in projects like the critically acclaimed Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Looop Lapeta, Chhichhore, 83, and Mardaani to name a few.

Tahir Raj Bhasin will be seen next in Milan Luthria’s Sultan of Delhi. Based on the book Sultan of Delhi: Ascension by Arnab Ray, the series details the rise of a gangster in ‘60s Delhi.