'The Goat Life' trailer: Prithviraj Sukumaran's film is intense & riveting

Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer The Goat Life has been making waves on social media ever since its announcement. From its posters to its captivating and heartwarming behind-the-scenes visuals, the movie promises nothing short of a visual spectacle.
After what feels like an extraordinarily long wait for the cinema lovers, the makers finally dropped the trailer of the movie helmed by National Award winner Blessy.
The trailer gives a peek into the awe-inducing story of the real-life Najeeb which is filled with tribulations in search of a better life. With Prithviraj’s astounding transformation and various looks as well as the goosebump-inducing visuals of the vast and magnificent desert, the trailer offers a beautiful dive into the world of The Goat Life.
It’s been a long journey and not an easy one; after a decade-long wait, the audience gets to watch the fruit of our hard work and turmoil. From Covid days to today, The Goat Life has been an unexpected and unforgettable journey. It has been an honour to be a part of Blessy sir’s vision and watch a maestro like AR Rahman bring music to life. The Goat Life is more than just a movie for us, it’s a story that has touched our hearts and will stay with us forever. We hope the audience feels the same.Prithviraj Sukumaran said sharing his experience on working in 'The Goat Life'
Shot in multiple countries, the film is touted to be the biggest-ever venture in the Malayalam film industry, setting new benchmarks in production standards, storytelling, and acting prowess.
The movie is largely based on the novel Aadujeevitham, one of the most popular best sellers from the Malayalam literary world. Penned by noted writer Benyamin, it follows the true story of the life of a young man Najeeb, who in the early 90s migrates from the lush green shores of Kerala in search of the fortunes to a land abroad.
Produced by Visual Romance, The Goat Life also features stars like Amala Paul, KR Gokul, Talib al Balushi and Rik Aby in pivotal roles. The movie also stars Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis.
The greatest-ever survival adventure in Indian cinema, The Goat Life will be released in theatres on March 28, 2024, in five languages -- Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.