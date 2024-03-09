'The Goat Life' trailer: Prithviraj Sukumaran's film is intense & riveting

Shot in multiple countries, the film is touted to be the biggest-ever venture in the Malayalam film industry, setting new benchmarks in production standards, storytelling, and acting prowess.

The movie is largely based on the novel Aadujeevitham, one of the most popular best sellers from the Malayalam literary world. Penned by noted writer Benyamin, it follows the true story of the life of a young man Najeeb, who in the early 90s migrates from the lush green shores of Kerala in search of the fortunes to a land abroad.

Produced by Visual Romance, The Goat Life also features stars like Amala Paul, KR Gokul, Talib al Balushi and Rik Aby in pivotal roles. The movie also stars Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis.

The greatest-ever survival adventure in Indian cinema, The Goat Life will be released in theatres on March 28, 2024, in five languages -- Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.