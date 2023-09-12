Home
entertainment

'The Great Indian Family' is celebration of Indian joint families: Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is paired opposite Manushi Chhillar in this family entertainer directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.
Last Updated 12 September 2023, 10:55 IST

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal released the trailer of his film, YRF’s The Great Indian Family (TGIF) and he feels the movie is a celebration of the spirit of Indian joint families!

“TGIF is a simple, small-town story that will touch your hearts. Set in the heartland of India, it is a story about the unbreakable bond that family members share between each other. It shows how situations can test that bond fiercely and how powerful that emotional chord actually is, between every member of an Indian family", the 35 year old actor said.

“Our joint families are truly unique because of the personalities they inhabit. They can be a huge strength when the going gets tough and they can also be quite dysfunctional at the same time. TGIF is a celebration of this very spirit of all our families. I hope everyone connects to this emotion and gives us a lot of love on September 22nd,” the Uri actor said.

Vicky Kaushal is paired opposite Manushi Chhillar in this family entertainer directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The movie also stars Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Ashutosh Ujjwal, Bharti Perwani in the film.

(Published 12 September 2023, 10:55 IST)
