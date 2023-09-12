'The Great Indian Family' is celebration of Indian joint families: Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal released the trailer of his film, YRF’s The Great Indian Family (TGIF) and he feels the movie is a celebration of the spirit of Indian joint families!

“TGIF is a simple, small-town story that will touch your hearts. Set in the heartland of India, it is a story about the unbreakable bond that family members share between each other. It shows how situations can test that bond fiercely and how powerful that emotional chord actually is, between every member of an Indian family", the 35 year old actor said.