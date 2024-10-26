The Great Indian Kapil Show: 5 must-watch highlights as 'Do Patti' team hits the stage

In Do Patti, Kajol steps into the shoes of a tough police officer, but one fear still haunts her—riding two-wheelers. After a few bumpy experiences in previous films, she was reluctant to hop back on a bike. Kriti couldn’t help but tease her, noting that every time Kajol braved this fear, her movies became major hits.
Kajol and Kriti takes a nostalgic trip down memory lane, playfully discussing the changes in themselves since their debut together in Dilwale. They entertain the audience with stories, celebrating each other’s growth and evolution as artists.
Kriti turns the tables on Kapil
With a mischievous twist, Kriti surprises Kapil by lavishing him with compliments for his impressive role in Crew with Tabu, making him blush.
The must-watch act of this week
Krushna steals the spotlight by dressing up as Jackie Shroff and unleashing a side-splitting comedy routine for the cast, while Kiku jumps in as Tiger Shroff. Their reunion as a dynamic duo had everyone in splits.
Iconic dialogues take a squeaky turn
The cast and crew of Do Patti elevates the comedy to new levels by inhaling helium balloons and reciting iconic dialogues, turning these classic lines into a laugh-out-loud spectacle.
Published 26 October 2024, 08:08 IST