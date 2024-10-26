The Great Indian Kapil Show: 5 must-watch highlights as 'Do Patti' team hits the stage

After an unforgettable Karva Chauth episode with the 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' crew on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', Kapil's team is geared up for another entertaining guest lineup. This time, the 'Do Patti' cast—Kajol Devgan, Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh, along with writer Kanika Dhillon—are set to grace Kap’s Café. Expect laughter, surprise appearances, and intriguing behind-the-scenes insights! Here’s a sneak peek at the top 5 moments in this episode.