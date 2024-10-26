Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

The Great Indian Kapil Show: 5 must-watch highlights as 'Do Patti' team hits the stage

After an unforgettable Karva Chauth episode with the 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' crew on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', Kapil's team is geared up for another entertaining guest lineup. This time, the 'Do Patti' cast—Kajol Devgan, Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh, along with writer Kanika Dhillon—are set to grace Kap’s Café. Expect laughter, surprise appearances, and intriguing behind-the-scenes insights! Here’s a sneak peek at the top 5 moments in this episode.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 08:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
In Do Patti, Kajol steps into the shoes of a tough police officer, but one fear still haunts her—riding two-wheelers. After a few bumpy experiences in previous films, she was reluctant to hop back on a bike. Kriti couldn’t help but tease her, noting that every time Kajol braved this fear, her movies became major hits.

In Do Patti, Kajol steps into the shoes of a tough police officer, but one fear still haunts her—riding two-wheelers. After a few bumpy experiences in previous films, she was reluctant to hop back on a bike. Kriti couldn’t help but tease her, noting that every time Kajol braved this fear, her movies became major hits.

Credit: Netflix India

Blast from the past

Kajol and Kriti takes a nostalgic trip down memory lane, playfully discussing the changes in themselves since their debut together in Dilwale. They entertain the audience with stories, celebrating each other’s growth and evolution as artists.

Kajol and Kriti takes a nostalgic trip down memory lane, playfully discussing the changes in themselves since their debut together in Dilwale. They entertain the audience with stories, celebrating each other’s growth and evolution as artists.

Credit: Netflix India

Kriti turns the tables on Kapil

With a mischievous twist, Kriti surprises Kapil by lavishing him with compliments for his impressive role in Crew with Tabu, making him blush.

With a mischievous twist, Kriti surprises Kapil by lavishing him with compliments for his impressive role in Crew with Tabu, making him blush.

Credit: Netflix India

The must-watch act of this week

Krushna steals the spotlight by dressing up as Jackie Shroff and unleashing a side-splitting comedy routine for the cast, while Kiku jumps in as Tiger Shroff. Their reunion as a dynamic duo had everyone in splits.

Krushna steals the spotlight by dressing up as Jackie Shroff and unleashing a side-splitting comedy routine for the cast, while Kiku jumps in as Tiger Shroff. Their reunion as a dynamic duo had everyone in splits.

Credit: Netflix India

Iconic dialogues take a squeaky turn

The cast and crew of Do Patti elevates the comedy to new levels by inhaling helium balloons and reciting iconic dialogues, turning these classic lines into a laugh-out-loud spectacle.

The cast and crew of Do Patti elevates the comedy to new levels by inhaling helium balloons and reciting iconic dialogues, turning these classic lines into a laugh-out-loud spectacle.

Credit: Netflix India

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2024, 08:08 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsKriti SanonKapil SharmaTrendingKajolcomedy showTrending Now

Follow us on :

Follow Us