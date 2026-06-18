Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'The India Story' lands in legal trouble over 'slow poison' claims against Indian agriculture

The legal notice accuses the film of inflating data regarding food adulteration, cancer rates and pesticide usage to paint India's farming sector as a "slow poison".
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 05:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 June 2026, 05:37 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsTrendingkajal aggarwalShreyas TalpadeFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us