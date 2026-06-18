'The India Story' lands in legal trouble over 'slow poison' claims against Indian agriculture

<p>The makers of the Shreyas Talpade and Kajal Aggarwal-led film <em>The India Story</em> have run into legal trouble. According to <em>Bollywood Hungama</em>, Bhavesh Sodha of Agri Business Centre has slapped them with a notice objecting to the movie's teaser and promos, which he alleges contain scientifically groundless, defamatory, and misleading portrayals of Indian agriculture, dairy and poultry farming. </p><p>Alongside the filmmakers of the upcoming feature <em>The India Story: Slow Poison In Progress</em>, the legal notice also names Zee Studios and MIG Production & Studios LLP as recipients.</p>.'The India Story': Shreyas Talpade and Kajal Aggarwal's movie exposes nation's food adulteration crisis.<p>The 18-page legal notice accuses the film of inflating data regarding food adulteration, cancer rates and pesticide usage to paint India's farming sector as a "slow poison".</p><p>According to the complainant, this misleading portrayal triggers unnecessary public fear and wrongfully vilifies millions of Indian farmers, agro-chemical suppliers, and dairy and poultry business owners.</p><p>The legal notice calls out several specific scenes and claims made in the teaser. For starters, it pushes back against the idea that Indian farmers overuse pesticides, pointing out that India's actual usage per hectare is way lower than in many other countries.</p>.People can't be made to consume adulterated food products: Delhi HC.<p>It also takes issue with the movie’s claim that most Indian milk is contaminated, and strongly objects to a shot of a syringe being jabbed into a dead chicken, calling the visual completely fake and scientifically impossible. The notice also questions how the promo tries to link agricultural methods directly to rising cancer cases, arguing that the filmmakers are making scary claims without a shred of solid scientific evidence to back them up.</p><p>The notice demands that the filmmakers show their cards, asking them to reveal the sources, research methods, and scientific facts behind their main data and visuals. Along with this, it calls for the immediate takedown of the teaser and all online promos, while insisting on major changes to the movie itself before anyone gets to see it.</p>.<p>Interestingly, a copy of the notice was also sent straight to the censor board (CBFC). The complainant is urging them to freeze the film's certification or pull it back if it’s already been approved until the controversial content is either cut completely or actually proven with real evidence.</p><p>The filmmakers now have a strict seven-day deadline to meet these demands. Failing that, the complainant will proceed with civil and criminal proceedings. They are fully prepared to approach the High Court for an interim injunction to freeze the film's release entirely.</p>