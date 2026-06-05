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'The India Story': Shreyas Talpade and Kajal Aggarwal's movie exposes nation's food adulteration crisis

The movie highlights the growing menace of food adulteration with an aim to raise awareness among audiences about the food we eat daily.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 12:21 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 12:21 IST
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsTrendingkajal aggarwalShreyas TalpadeZee StudiosFilmyzilla

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