'The India Story': Shreyas Talpade and Kajal Aggarwal's movie exposes nation's food adulteration crisis

<p>Zee Studios, in association with MIG Production & Studios, gave the audience a glimpse by releasing a new promo of their upcoming socio-national drama, <em>The India Story</em>. The movie features Shreyas Talpade and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles and is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 24, 2026.</p><p>Directed by Chettan DK and written by Sagar B Shinde, the movie explores the dark side of chemical misuse and food adulteration. The movie highlights the growing menace of food adulteration with an aim to raise awareness among audiences about the food we eat daily.</p>.<p>From chemically forced fruits to tainted milk and contaminated everyday staples, the movie exposes the corporate greed putting lives at risk. </p><p>By looking directly at the severe health crises and tragic losses destroying everyday families, the promo exposes huge gaps in food safety laws. The promo forces the audience to step back and question what they're feeding their loved ones.</p>.KVN Productions’ 'Toxic' postponed again: Release date for Yash's film pushed further.<p>The project is backed by producer Sagar B Shinde alongside co-producers Sumit Bagade, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saidani, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate and Prem Joshi.</p><p>On the technical front, <em>The India Story</em> features cinematography by Nishant Bhagwat, music by Mangesh Dhakde, lyrics by Shakeel Azami, editing by Ashish Mhatre, and sound design by Anmol Bhave. The film is gearing up for a multilingual release across Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil markets.</p>