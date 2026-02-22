Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'The Kerala Story 2' tries to divide people: Anurag Kashyap

In the video, which is doing rounds on the internet, Kashyap, who was in Kochi to attend the Filmfare Awards South, was asked about his take on the film.
Last Updated : 22 February 2026, 10:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 February 2026, 10:55 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsAnurag KashyapThe Kerala Story

Follow us on :

Follow Us