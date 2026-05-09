<p class="bodytext">What happens when a master violinist moves into a mansion haunted by a music‑loving ghost? Nights turn lively as the two jam together!</p>.<p class="bodytext">The lady in white seems harmless, as the landlord reassures every prospective tenant that the ghost “doesn’t mean business”.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The 45‑minute short film could have been another forgettable whimsy, if not for Irrfan.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Filmed in 2000 and shelved after its original footage was lost, ‘The Last Tenant’ is now streaming on YouTube, a reminder of what Indian cinema lost with the actor’s untimely death. The film features a very young Irrfan, long before his craft was recognised, yet the talent is unmistakable. He breezes through the flimsy proceedings with effortless assurance. The movie also features Vidya Balan, who was just starting out at the time. The film resurfaced only recently, after director Sarthak Dasgupta discovered a VHS copy.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Even in this low‑budget production that screams ’80s, it’s a delight to watch Irrfan as the troubled musician grappling with a breakup.</p>