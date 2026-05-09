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'The Last Tenant' movie review: Lost & found: Irrfan returns as the tenant

The 45‑minute short film could have been another forgettable whimsy, if not for Irrfan.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 20:38 IST
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Lost & found
2/5
Director:Sarthak Dasgupta
Cast: Irrfan, Vidya Balan
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Published 08 May 2026, 20:38 IST
Entertainment NewsSpecialsMovie Review

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