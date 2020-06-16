The Lead: Adarsh Eshwarappa on Kannada cinema and OTT

The Lead: Adarsh Eshwarappa spells the challenges to Kannada content on OTT platforms

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 16 2020, 07:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 07:25 ist
Kannada film director Adarsh Eshwarappa. DH Photo

The Lead from Deccan Herald Podcasts brings to you voices from across the spectrum and various spheres of life. In this episode, Kannada film director Adarsh Eshwarappa spells the challenges to Kannada content on OTT platforms.

 

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favorite podcast platforms including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Catch our feature show, The Lead, Monday to Friday at 7 am, and our evening news catch-up show From the Newsroom every day at 6 pm.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kannada Film Industry
Cinema
Entertainment
OTT
kannada movies
Netflix
Amazon Prime Video
Hotstar

What's Brewing

The Lead: Adarsh Eshwarappa on Kannada cinema and OTT

The Lead: Adarsh Eshwarappa on Kannada cinema and OTT

'Ex-adviser Bolton breaks law if he publishes book'

'Ex-adviser Bolton breaks law if he publishes book'

COVID-19 more efficient at infection after mutation

COVID-19 more efficient at infection after mutation

Oscars 2021 ceremony postponed due to COVID-19

Oscars 2021 ceremony postponed due to COVID-19

Teachers as healers

Teachers as healers

 