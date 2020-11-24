The Lead: Anand Deverakonda's ‘Middle Class Melodies’

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, Actor Anand Deverakonda talks about his movie 'Middle Class Melodies' released on Amazon Prime Video.

Roktim Rajpal: I'd like to begin by asking you, what encouraged you to take 'Middle Class Mellodies'?

Anand Deverakonda: I fell in love with the first narration of not just my character but the entire movie. It sort of mirrored the lives of middle-class people in general and the stereotypes of the middle class and there are these tendencies that Vinod has to show these stereotypes, hardships and the struggles in a very humorous and comic way. I really believe that comedy sells more easily than anything else even though it is incredibly hard to do. I fell in love with all these aspects...

