The Lead: Arshad Warsi on his latest film 'Durgamati'

DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 14 2020, 08:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2020, 08:25 ist
Arshad Warsi. Credit: DH File Photo

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, Arshad Warsi talks to DH all about his latest film 'Durgamati'

Hi and welcome to the Lead by DH Radio. In this episode, Arshad Warsi talks to DH's Rohktim all about his latest film 'Durgamati'. Listen in.

Rohktim Rajpal: Hello, sir. How are you?

Arshad Warsi: I am fine, Rohktim. I am very amused by your name. What does it mean?

Rohktim: It means red. So I will begin by asking you: What encouraged you to give a nod to 'Durgamati'?

Arshad: Great script. Really interesting and Very intriguing, exciting, etc. All the things that will make you go to the cinema to watch the film.

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.

