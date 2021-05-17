Actor Boman Irani speaks about his new show 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'
Nina C George: You and Arshad Warsi, have hosted 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'...
Boman Irani: It's the show that has franchises all over the world. I have seen the Japanese version and the Australian version. It has a standardised format. And we are the first pair as hosts. Basically, the concept has to be understood by us rather than us conceptualising ourselves. We have to understand what the whole idea of the show is...
To listen to the full conversation, listen to the podcast.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'
DH Toon | Covid: GOI occupies the room for complacency
Climate Change: Scientific approaches required
Crews battle Los Angeles fire that forced evacuations
Pope warns of 'spiral of death' in Middle East clashes
Sharks use Earth's magnetic field as GPS, experts say
Cyclone Tauktae: Here's a list of dos and don'ts