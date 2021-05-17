The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 17 2021, 07:57 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 07:57 ist
Boman Irani with Arshad Warsi.

 Actor Boman Irani speaks about his new show 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

Nina C George: You and Arshad Warsi, have hosted  'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'...

Boman Irani: It's the show that has franchises all over the world. I have seen the Japanese version and the Australian version. It has a standardised format. And we are the first pair as hosts. Basically, the concept has to be understood by us rather than us conceptualising ourselves. We have to understand what the whole idea of the show is...

To listen to the full conversation, listen to the podcast.

Boman Irani
dh radio
The Lead

What's Brewing

