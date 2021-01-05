The Lead: How 2020 changed the way films are reviewed

The Lead: How 2020 changed the way films are reviewed

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 05 2021, 10:17 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2021, 11:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio,  we look back at 2020 and talk about how the year changed the way films are reviewed and more.

Ahmed Shariff: When we talk about entertainment, 2020 has been a year that saw the big screen coming to the smaller ones. There were a few releases and many had the time to visit old and cherished shows and movies. Hi, I am Ahmed Shariff and I am joined by my colleague Vivek M V to talk about this aspect of the year bygone.

Hi, Vivek and welcome to DH Radio.

Vivek M V: Hi, Ahmed.

Ahmed: Vivek, what was your traditional movie-going experience like?

Vivek M V: I would look forward to Fridays so that I could go in the mornings, review the movie and come back and write about it...

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Film
Film Review
Movie Review
The Lead
DH Podcast

