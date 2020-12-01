The Lead: Nanda Gopal on his latest flick 'Arishadvarga'

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, actor Nanda Gopal talks about his new film to hit the screens 'Arishadvarga'.

Hi, this is Ahmed Shariff and welcome to the Lead by DH Radio. Today, we are joined by the man who has worked in many of the entertainment channels from Radio to the silver screen, it's none other than Nanda Gopal, who stars in his latest flick "Arishadvarga".

Hi and welcome to DH Radio.

Nand Gopal: Hi and Thank you for having me over.

Ahmed: How did you channel the cop in you? Can you tell us about your role?

Nanda: A close friend of mine told me that the director was looking at casting for a movie called "Arishadvarga" and I heard the script and we went ahead and collaborated. This is probably one of those few film noirs in Kannada. The film's universe is not of blacks and whites, but shades of grey. And Arvind (Kamath) is trying to capture most of those shades.

My character is a very hard-boiled police inspector, who is lonely and that adds a certain dimension to the way he sees everything.

Ahmed: What was your favourite part of the film?

Nanda: I was allowed not to say it when I could do it. Most of the roles that are written these days are verbose and its because oral tradition plays a more important role. Most of our roles are weighed in terms of the dialogues they get to say. One of the happiest things for me was that you could behave where it was necessary and in case there was some line that could be passed because you could explore it in terms of nonverbal communication, that was favoured. This approach by Arvind gave me immense pleasure as an actor. There was no fear of not getting enough lines. This is not the film about lines, per se, but about behaviour and a lot of interesting things that unfold.

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.