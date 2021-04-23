'The Letter Room' short film review: Oscar Isaac-starrer delivers the goods

The Oscar-nominated The Letter Room is a reasonably engaging short film that bears testimony to the power of the 'show, don't tell' method of storytelling. It revolves around what happens when a corrections officer is transferred to the letter room of a prison. The basic storyline is a bit layered and explores the trials and tribulations of a lonely soul. The opening sequences do a good job of establishing the world of the film while introducing the viewer to the seemingly dull life of the protagonist.



The Letter Room may vaguely remind one of the recently-released movie The Mauritanian as both highlight the human side of those who are prisoners of a system. It, however, does not have the political undertones that were an inseparable part of the Tahar Rahim-starrer. The Letter Room, on the contrary, has a relatively breezy narrative with a bit of adult comedy.

The scenes depicting the protagonist's attempts at illegally reading the letters addressed to an inmate are quite telling as they bring out the frustrations experienced by the protagonist in a humorous way. The sequences focussing on his personal life too add depth to the character. There is a sweet twist towards the end, which hits the right notes despite being a bit predictable.

The writing excels in the portions touching upon the supporting characters. Their backstories are relatable and form the emotional core of The Letter Room.

Oscar Isaac is the backbone of the short and makes an impact with his sincere performance. He, however, is not able to internalise the character as much as expected. Alia Shawkat, who garnered praise for her work in the TV series Search Party, does justice to a character that is easy to relate to.

The rest of the cast serves its purpose. The production values are up to the mark given the fact that this is a short film as opposed to a feature.

The Letter Room is one of the five shorts nominated for the 93rd Academy Awards. It is available on BookMyShow.