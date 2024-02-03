The literary roots of lost-and-found films

There have been several adaptations in Hollywood, and some have taken artistic liberties. While Start The Revolution Without Me (1970) and ‘Cheech and Chong’s The Corsican Brothers’ (1984) were parodies, the 1985 Trevor Eve-starrer is perhaps the closest to the original, retaining the plot’s basic elements. However, this takes a romantic angle absent in the original. The 1992 Hong Kong film, Twin Dragons, starring Jackie Chan, is also based on this syndrome.