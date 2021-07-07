The love story of Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu

When Dilip Kumar married Saira Banu, he was 44 and she was just 22!

Their love story is one of the greatest stories of the entertainment world – and a one that stood the test of time. It’s a story perhaps made in heaven.

The couple that got married on 11 October, 1966, however, had no children.

In his memoir, 'Dilip Kumar: The Substance and the Shadow', Kumar mentioned that Banu became pregnant in 1972 but developed high blood pressure in her eighth month of pregnancy, and the doctors could not save the baby, which had been strangled by the umbilical cord.

They decided not to have a child.

Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday, aged 98.

Saira Banu, now 76, had been the permanent companion of the thespian for close to 55 years.

Ever since the day a young Saira watched Dilip Kumar's in 'Aan' in 1952, she had dreamt of becoming 'Mrs Dilip Kumar' one day. When Mughal-e-Azam was premiered, she went there to have a glimpse of Dilip Kumar, but he did not turn up.

A stunning beauty, Saira, was 16 years old in 1960 when she started working for her debut in Hindi films.

Saira, was was daughter of Naseem Banu, herself a beauty queen, had acted in Junglee (1961), Bluff Master (1963), Ayee Milan Ki Bela (1964), Jhuk Gaya Aasman (1968), Padosan (1968), Victoria No. 203 (1972), Hera Pheri (1976) and Bairaag (1976).

Before they got married, Dilip Kumar’s name was linked to several of the leading ladies of cinema.

“I admire Saira ji…the way she took care of Dilip Saab was an example…like a flower, she handled him,” said lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar.

Singer and bhajan maestro Anup Jalota: “It is Saira ji who kept Dilip Kumar as Dilip Kumar…as the world sees him…salute to her and their love story.”