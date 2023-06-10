The many travails of child labourers

World Day Against Child Labour falls on June 12 every year. It is observed to create awareness about the worldwide movement against child labour. The UNICEF website says that nearly one in 10 children are subjected to child labour, globally. Some are even forced into hazardous work through trafficking.

Showtime revisits films that show the jarring realities of child labour and child exploitation.

Boot Polish (1954, Hindi)

Directed by Prakash Arora, ‘Boot Polish’ is about two siblings who are left with their aunt, a prostitute, after their mother’s death. She sends them to beg on the streets for some extra income. However, they soon save just enough to buy a shoe polish kit to earn money by shining shoes on the roadside. The film shows the condition of destitute children in post- independent India, but the problems are relevant to this day.

Bettada Hoovu (1985, Kannada)

‘Bettada Hoovu’ is a film about Ramu, a young village boy who is tasked with the care of his family, while his father looks for work in the city. While he makes ends meet by doing odd jobs in the village, he also manages to saves a few rupees to buy a book as he loves to read. He meets an American woman who is researching and writing a book about wild flowers. Impressed by him, she asks him if he can find her a rare flower in the hills. Puneeth Rajkumar played the role of Ramu which won him the National Award for best child artiste. The film is directed by N Lakshminarayan.

Salaam Bombay! (1988, Hindi)

Eleven-year-old Krishna is asked to leave the house for destroying his brother’s motorcycle. His mother tells him to return only when he has the money required to repair the motorcycle. He starts working in a circus but soon finds himself in Bombay’s slums. Through Krishna, ‘Salaam Bombay’ explores the lives of children on the streets of Bombay. Such children are subject to exploitation and prostitution. The film is directed by Mira Nair and it’s her first full- length feature film. The film also features Irrfan as a letter writer. It was his first appearance in a film. All the child artistes featured in the film are non-actors. The film was shot in the now infamous Kamathipura red light area.

I am Kalam (2010, Hindi)

Chotu, who works in a highway dhabha, is a child from an underprivileged family. He looks up to Abdul Kalam and aspires to become like him. At the dhaba, he befriends a boy whose family owns a resort. ‘I am Kalam’ is a poignant tale of Chotu who struggles to chase after his dreams.

Vaagai Sooda Vaa (2011, Tamil)

Directed by A Sarkunam, the film is set in 1968 and revolves around the lives of children appointed as bonded labourers in a village in Tamil Nadu. Veluthambi aspires to a government job but starts teaching children in an NGO in the village at the advice of his father. When he finds out about the children working as bonded labourers, he resolves to fight for their freedom.

Ottaal (2014, Malayalam)

An adaptation of Anton Chekov’s short story, ‘Vanka’, ‘Ottal’ is the tale of a young boy, Kuttappayi, and his relationship with his grandfather. When Kuttappayi’s parents die by suicide, he goes to live with his grandfather who rears ducks in the backwaters of Kuttanad in Kerala. The story takes a turn when the grandfather falls ill and the boy is forced to take care of him. The director, Jayaraj, made the film as a tribute to child labourers.

Kakka Muttai (2015, Tamil)

Directed by M Manikandan, ‘Kakka Muttai’ narrates the story of two young brothers wish to try a pizza after watching a pizza commercial on television. The children contribute to their family’s minimal earnings by picking charcoal from the railway tracks and selling them. But, when a pizzeria opens up in their neighbourhood, they saving up the money to make their wish come true.

