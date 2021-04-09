'The Mauritanian' movie review: A hard-hitting legal drama

Director: Kevin Macdonald

Cast: Tahar Rahim, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jodie Foster

Rating: 4/5

Director Kevin Macdonald's latest movie The Mauritanian is a compelling legal drama that hits the right notes as it manages to simplify a potentially complex subject. The film revolves around what happens when the protagonist is accused of organising the 9/11 terror strikes, which brought the US to a standstill. The story is based on a real-life incident and has political undertones.



The plot reaches or rather exceeds its potential as the writing is absolutely brilliant. The screenplay does a terrific job of 'humanising' the protagonist, which makes it easier for the viewer to relate to his predicament. The other characters too have been fleshed out quite well, adding depth to the narrative. Each situation depicted in the film feels realistic rather than staged, the hallmark of good storytelling.

The Mauritanian begins with a telling sequence in which the 'hero' is separated from his mother. This emotional exchange strikes a chord and sets the stage for what is to follow. The scenes highlighting the titular character's interaction with his lawyer, played by Jodie Foster, are intense and emotionally draining. They give the viewer a better understanding of his fears while highlighting his backstory. The sequences dealing with Benedict Cumberbatch's character have been handled well as they adopt a matter-of-fact approach to highlight his reasons for getting drawn into the legal proceedings against the protagonist.



The interrogation/torture scenes prove to be a highlight of The Mauritanian as they are as disturbing as anything can be. They have been shot rather artistically, which enhances the impact.



Coming to the performances, Tahar Rahim is the heart and soul of the film. His body language and expressive eyes add a new dimension to the character without diluting the mystery surrounding him. He holds his own against Jodie Foster, which is no mean feat. Benedict impresses with his swag and effective dialogue delivery. His scenes with The Silence of the Lambs star deliver the goods due to their organic intensity.



Actor Shailene Woodley, however, gets limited scope in the grand scheme of things. The supporting cast is pretty good.



The editing is top-notch as not one scene drags. The minimalist background does a good job of keeping things realistic. The other technical aspects are up to the mark.