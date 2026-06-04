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'The news about the marriage is true': Aamir Khan confirms wedding with Gauri Spratt, says 'it's on July 5'

Aamir recently confirmed that the news of his marriage is true and he is set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt on July 5.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 08:55 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 08:55 IST
Entertainment NewsAamir KhanmarriageTrendingFilmyzilla

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