'The news about the marriage is true': Aamir Khan confirms wedding with Gauri Spratt, says 'it's on July 5'

<p>They say third time is the charm. And Aamir Khan is set to get married again, for the third time.</p><p>Aamir recently confirmed to <em>Variety India</em> that the news of his marriage is true and he is set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt.</p><p>"I’m currently traveling in the US. The news about the marriage is true. It’s on July 5," Aamir told the media outlet.</p><p>Aamir further revealed that the couple is serious about each other and is now ready to take the next big step</p><p>"I am at peace. Gauri and I are serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. We are partners, we are together. In my heart, I’m already married to her. So, to formalize our togetherness just seems like a natural progression of our partnership," Aamir said.</p>.Aamir Khan to marry Gauri Spratt in private ceremony on July 5: Report.<p>Aamir has been dating Gauri for a little over two years now.</p><p>As per reports, the couple is opting for a low-key marriage at home instead of a grand celebration. The couple will be reportedly spending their special day with their closed ones.</p><p>Aamir has publicly introduced Gauri last year.</p><p>According to Aamir, the two initially met 25 years ago but drifted apart, only to cross paths again two years ago through an introduction by his cousin, Nuzhat Khan.</p><p>"I was looking for someone who I can be calm with, who gives me peace. And there she was," the actor said at his 60th birthday press conference, adding that he was "fully committed" to Gauri.</p><p>Gauri, who has her roots in Bengaluru, and Aamir have been living together for the past one year.</p><p>Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares son Junaid and daughter Ira, and to Kiran Rao, with whom he shares a son Azad.</p>