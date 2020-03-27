The newsletter of online art

The internet can be filled with fake news and mindless content, but it can also be a haven of art and literature and a space for healing. This is exactly what Rohini Kejriwal set out to create with The Alipore Post, a weekly online newsletter that delivers art, poetry and music straight to its subscribers’ inboxes.

Rohini has always loved finding pieces of art or poetry online that moves her and helps her understand herself and the world. She found the Internet to be a place of discovery, and would spend hours scouring through rare websites and pages for interesting art. When she started sharing her finds with a few friends, she realised the potential for sharing this online, and the role that community participation plays in how we consume art and poetry.

From the small group of friends that she started with, she now emails a fairly large group of subscribers that eagerly wait for The Alipore Post newsletter every week to give them new art to discover. Through this, The Alipore Post has built a growing online community that interacts with the posts, exchanges ideas and keeps each other inspired.

The main intention is to democratise art, to make it accessible and enjoyable for everyone, regardless of their background. Having had no formal background in poetry, Rohini understands the power of art in how we understand the world and wants people to engage with it freely.

The Alipore Post celebrated its 5-year anniversary this February; the community is bigger than ever but still feels like an intimate, safe space. While art is often thought of as private and contemplative, Rohini says that sharing it with subscribers who have similar interests has renewed the joy of discovery for her. Maintaining a newsletter is quite demanding, of course, and what started as a daily newsletter later became a weekly one so that Rohini could better balance it with her full-time job. And while it can be a challenge to constantly discover and curate interesting content and music, Rohini seems to have found a rhythm that helps her do what she loves. The Alipore Post has also gone offline through poetry readings, workshops and music events. This has allowed Rohini to further interact with her online community, an experience that she describes as wholesome.

Apart from the newsletter, The Alipore Post’s blog includes individual submissions of art, poetry, prose, photography and comics. It also contains interviews conducted by Rohini with artistes, musicians and writers who inspire her. This blog is an extension of Rohini’s dream to run a magazine or literary journal that compiles people’s submissions.

An important aspect of our engagement with art, of course, is how we create it.

Personally, Rohini has found writing poetry and illustrating to be outlets for her ideas and emotions that are uniquely satisfying. Her interest in compiling people’s work has led her to explore the art of zine making and scrapbooking. This has informed the delightfully curated blog whose layout makes it easy for anyone to discover local and international art pieces in different mediums.

If you think you might want to subscribe to The Alipore Post’s newsletter but want a taste of what it offers, you can check out the Instagram handle. Here, you’ll find artwork and photography shared along with poetry from Rohini’s curation.

When asked how she chooses the pieces to curate, Rohini says it depends on what she is experiencing at the time. This organic way of engaging with art is also seen on the blog, where the submissions are often influenced by current events and the real-life experiences of the creators.

It’s only natural then that The Alipore Post also responds to what’s happening in the world. With the rise in Covid-19 cases and people going into self-quarantine, Rohini realised that art and music can be a source of distraction and a cure for feelings of isolation and worry during these uncertain times. She was also inspired by other artists and writers who have been taking art classes and doing book readings on Instagram and social media.

On Sunday, 21st March, The Alipore Post hosted an Instagram Live in which people with various talents — artists, musicians, actors, entrepreneurs and more — performed, gave lessons and insights, and responded to audience questions from 9 am to 11 pm.

Rohini found the experience to be overwhelming and rewarding — she had to pull everything together (from signing people on to publicising the event) in about a week but was pleased at how enthusiastic people were to come together and interact with the audience.

She found that it was actually quite easy to pull off, since the Internet has minimal cost restrictions, once she had set her heart and mind to doing it. She learned that next time, these programs should be documented for future use, so it can guide others who want to launch something similar.

(The writer is based in Bengaluru.)