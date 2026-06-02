'The only nose I allow in my business': Trisha's cryptic note takes subtle dig at trolls amid her rumoured relationship with Vijay

<p>Of late, Trisha has been under constant social media scrutiny due to her rumoured relationship with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.</p><p>The duo has been spotted together at several occasions, including recently at Ajith Kumar's residence to offer condolences on his mother's death.</p><p>While neither Vijay nor Trisha has responded to any of the claims, the rumours are growing stronger with every passing day.</p><p>Now, Trisha has apparently taken a subtle and indirect dig at the trolling that she has been receiving due to her alleged relationship with the actor-turned-politician.</p><p>Taking to Instagram, Trisha shared another carousel of images from her 'magical May'.</p><p>She also shared an Instagram Story featuring a video of her dog Izzy. However, it was the caption that grabbed all the attention.</p>.'I was like a kept boyfriend': Lalit Modi defends Sushmita Sen against 'gold-digger' tag, claims 'she paid for everything'.<p>Zooming in on her dog's nose, Trisha wrote, "The only nose I allow in my business."</p><p>The simple but strong message appeared to be an indirect swipe at all the rumours buzzing around her relationship.</p><p>The relationship rumours were further fueled up by her presence at Vijay's oath-taking ceremony and her cryptic posts.</p>.<p><strong>Trisha's cryptic post</strong></p><p>Earlier this month, Trisha shared a carousel of images from the sets of <em>Karuppu</em>. However, it was the caption again, though short and simple, that caught all the attention.</p><p>Trisha captioned the post, "My magical May said, one more for the win Just God things." </p><p>Soon after the post went viral, eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out a specific detail in the caption, given Vijay's recent historic win in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. It was "one more for the win".</p><p>After a major political whirlwind in Tamil Nadu, Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister on May 10. </p><p>Fans were quick to put the pieces together as a fan commented, "Code word accepted....one more for the win", while another said, "caption iykyk (if you know you know)."</p>.<p>On the professional front, Trisha is currently basking in the roaring success of RJ Balaji directorial <em>Karuppu </em>which also stars Suriya. The film has crossed Rs 300 crore worldwide becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year.</p>