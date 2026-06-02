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'The only nose I allow in my business': Trisha's cryptic note takes subtle dig at trolls amid her rumoured relationship with Vijay

Trisha has seemingly taken a subtle and indirect dig at the constant trolling that she has been receiving due to her rumoured relationship with Vijay.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 09:27 IST
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Screenshot of Trisha's Instagram Story

Screenshot of Trisha's Instagram Story

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Published 02 June 2026, 09:27 IST
Entertainment NewsVijayTrendingTrisha

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